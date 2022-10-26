Girl stabbed in Dunedin 'family harm incident'

A police officer at the scene this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A young girl was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed during a family harm incident in Roslyn, the Otago Daily Times understands.

A scene guard was in place this morning at the intersection of Highgate and Hereford St.

A St John spokeswoman said it was called to the address at 2.49am yesterday and one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

The ODT understands the victim was a young girl.

Police tape could be seen at the back of a residential address where an officer was wearing blue forensic overalls and appeared to be using electronic equipment to be map the area.

Yesterday about 3pm, a police photographer was taking pictures of the playground on Falcon St and also appeared to be photographing a drain across the road.

At about 5.45pm there was a police trailer at the scene and the focus of investigators seemed to be on the backyard of the house.

A police spokesman said a scene examination was happening in relation to a family harm incident.

It is understood that the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

