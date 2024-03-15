Global glitch hits McDonald's

Photo: ODT files

Kiwis couldn't get their McDonald's meals tonight, as a global glitch affected the fast-food restaurant chain.

There were reports of system malfunctions in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Canada.

An employee told The New Zealand Herald a computer server crash meant they could not take any orders or serve any food.

A McDonald’s New Zealand spokesperson said: “McDonald’s restaurants are experiencing an IT issue that’s impacting their ability to process orders. Our team is working to rectify the issues as soon as possible and we thank customers for their patience.”

A staff member spoken to by the Herald said she understood the issue had affected all branches nationwide.

In Wellington, workers at the Manners St branch had to use cash and paper dockets.

A staff member told RNZ that half the system was up and running just before 9pm, but the kitchen order screens were still showing "loading" signs.

Staff had to write down or verbally give orders to people working in the kitchen.

McDonald’s Japan also announced that a system failure had occurred at restaurants nationwide, Nikkei.com reports.

“There is currently a system failure. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and ask that you please wait for a while until the service is restored,” McDonald’s Japan later confirmed.

