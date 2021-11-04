Gloriavale faces education conundrum over anti-vaccine stance

Gloriavale will likely be forced to turn its back on its long-held anti-vaccine beliefs. Photo: George Heard

Christian community Gloriavale will likely be forced to turn its back on its long-held anti-vaccine beliefs.

A source close to the community has said it is understood they are considering asking the Government for an exemption for the vaccine mandate for its teachers.

They say if the community fails to vaccinate its teaching staff - it runs the risk of its pre-school and school collapsing.

The source says the community would be reluctant to reorganise their workplace structure - and it's unlikely they'd want to lose Government funding.

Gloriavale's told its members it's their choice to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Lake Brunner, the area in which Gloriavale falls, currently has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the South Island.

As of Wednesday, 55.1 per cent of residents in Lake Brunner had received one dose and 45.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

A series of meetings have been held on-site over the last few weeks, with the message being that nobody will be judged or condemned for getting the vaccine.