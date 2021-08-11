Gloriavale School focus of police investigation into community

A police inquiry into physical and sexual abuse at Gloriavale is now focusing on the on-site school.

The Ministry of Education and Oranga Tamariki have confirmed an investigation is under way.

A spokesperson for the ministry said they are in contact with the school.

One News is reporting staff have been stood down.

A police spokesperson said they are undertaking a comprehensive review of Gloriavale matters.

"As there is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment."

An Oranga Tamariki spokesperson said they also could not provide any further details.

Earlier this year, police and Oranga Tamariki completed four days of interviews at the Christian community as part of an investigation into "a range of alleged offending, including sexual offences".

In May, they said further inquiries were required and they were not in a position to release further details.

In December last year, former Gloriavale school principal Faithful Pilgrim was investigated by the New Zealand Teaching Council over claims he failed to keep children safe from abuse by staff and other pupils.

Just Standfast, a former teacher at the school, admitted a charge of sexual conduct with a child in 2019.

It was alleged Pilgrim was aware of the claims against Standfast when they first surfaced but still allowed him to teach.