Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Gloriavale school teacher in court on assault charges

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The Gloriavale Christian Community on the West Coast of the South Island. Photo: NZH
    The Gloriavale Christian Community on the West Coast of the South Island. Photo: NZH
    A Gloriavale school teacher who allegedly assaulted four children aged between 9 and 11 years, declined an offer of legal aid when he appeared in the Greymouth District Court today on seven charges of assaulting children.

    The alleged offending was between March 2017 and April this year.

    Judge Alistair Garland offered Vigilant Standtrue, 39, an opportunity to consult with a duty lawyer, however Standtrue declined, saying the "Lord" was helping him.

    Standtrue said the main reason he opted not to engage a lawyer was a matter of his faith.

    Judge Garland accepted that.

    Standtrue, who did not seek name suppression, said he was not in a position to plead to the charges as he was due to have discussions towards resolution with the Crown on Friday.

    Judge Garland further remanded Standtrue without plea to November 17.

    "This is the last time you will be remanded without plea. At your next appearance you will need to enter pleas to all of the charges," Judge Garland said.

     

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter