Glue-huffing outside police station ends with night in the cells

A glue-huffing man ended up sleeping in the cells after allegedly punching a patrol car yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee said police located a man outside the Dunedin Central Police Station at 7pm on Thursday huffing glue.

Police gave the man a lift to the Night Shelter, but he was turned away due to overstaying his five days.

While officers were arranging alternative accommodation for the man, he allegedly became aggressive and punched the back window of the patrol car.

There was no damage to the car. The man was arrested and was charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

He will appear in court this morning.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz