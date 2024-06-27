Golriz Ghahraman convicted of shoplifting

Golriz Ghahraman (centre) outside the Auckland District Court where she appeared for sentencing today on shoplifting charges. Photo: RNZ

Former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has been convicted for shoplifting and ordered to pay a fine of $1600.

The 43-year-old was convicted in March this year on four charges of shoplifting. She resigned as an MP after the allegations came to light.

Reading her decision at the Auckland District Court today, Judge June Jelas said Ghahraman's show of remorse and repayment of stolen items, as well as her good credit as a first-time offender, meant a jail term would not be applied.

However, her bid for a discharge without conviction - meaning she would have no criminal record - was denied.

She must also pay $260 in court costs.

In March, Ghahraman earlier entered guilty pleas on four shoplifting charges involving thousands of dollars worth of clothing taken from upmarket boutique stores in Auckland and Wellington at the end of 2023.

Her sentencing was delayed on Monday, when the judge said Ghahraman would not be receiving a custodial sentence.

Her lawyer Annabel Cresswell had sought a discharge without conviction, saying the offending was a result of trauma from her early life escaping war in Iran, and a clear mental health crisis caused by the pressures of life in Parliament and constant threats to her life and safety while an MP.

Ghahraman's early acceptance of responsibility, show of remorse and low likelihood of re-offending should be considered in sentencing, she submitted.

But Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock contested Ghahraman's mental health being a direct cause of her shoplifting.

McClintock said the mental health report submitted indicated there was a possibility of a link between Ghahraman's undiagnosed PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) and the offending.

But she said that link was tenuous and tempered the extent to which this could be used to lower her culpability.

McClintock put Ghahraman's culpability at medium-to-high gravity of offending.

Ghahraman was charged with stealing $695 worth of clothes from Wellington's Cre8iveworx Store on October 22 and a navy cardigan valued at $389 from Standard Issue in Newmarket on December 22.

She was also charged with two counts of shoplifting from Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby - $5773 of items on December 21 and $2060 worth of goods on December 23.