Golriz Ghahraman pleads guilty to all charges

Former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman appears in Auckland District Court. Photo: RNZ

Golriz Ghahraman has pleaded guilty to all her charges in the Auckland District Court today.

The former Green MP admitted the four shoplifting charges over allegations she stole about $10,000 worth of goods.

Judge Maria Pecotic remanded Ghahraman at large until her sentencing on June 24. The judge did not enter a conviction over any of the charges.

After the brief hearing, Ghahraman left via the back entrance of the court, with a man escorting her away towards a black vehicle with tinted windows. She did not provide any comment to Newstalk ZB.

Today’s hearing was initially scheduled for March 20 but was brought forward.

The 43-year-old stole $2060 of clothing from Scotties Boutique in Auckland’s Ponsonby on December 21 and was also charged with $7223 worth of clothing from the same store two days later last year.

It is understood the value of the clothing for the second Scotties-related charge has been reduced to $5773.

Both of the Auckland charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

A staff member at Scotties Boutique said the store had no comment to make after Ghahraman’s admission of guilt today.

Former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman arrives at the Auckland District Court. Photo: NZ Herald

Ghahraman was also charged with stealing $695 worth of clothing from Wellington’s Cre8iveworx store on October 22. That charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

No Cre8iveworx staff were available to speak when The New Zealand Herald phoned after the court appearance.

The final charge related to the alleged theft of a $389 navy cardigan from Standard Issue in Newmarket on December 22.

If convicted on this charge she faces a maximum of three months in jail.

In court today, prosecutor Alysha McClintock said police did not oppose media applications to film Ghahraman.

Ghahraman’s lawyer Annabel Cresswell opposed the applications but, while sympathetic, Judge Pecotic granted the media’s application.

The case has been delayed twice due to third and fourth charges being added.

In an earlier statement, Ghahraman, who resigned from Parliament in January, apologised for her behaviour and said she did not excuse her actions.

She cited “extreme stress” and linked it to previously unrecognised trauma. She said she was seeking help from mental health professionals.