Gore councillors call for mayor Ben Bell to resign

Gore Mayor Ben Bell.

Ben Bell has been asked to resign by the majority of Gore councillors 215 days after he made headlines as New Zealand's youngest ever mayor.

Deputy mayor Keith Hovell and Cr Richard McPhail met with Mr Bell and asked him to resign yesterday, a statement by the council this afternoon said.

Cr McPhail has been acting as an intermediary in the fractious relationship between Mr Bell and council chief executive Stephen Parry.

After Mr Bell refused the request, the councillors requested an extraordinary meeting for Tuesday before the council’s scheduled meeting.

At that meeting the group will seek to pass a vote of no confidence in Mr Bell and remove him from all committees.

Councillors Stewart MacDonell, Neville Phillips, Glenys Dickson, Paul McPhail and Bronwyn Reid supported the resignation request, the statement said.

Cr Hovell said "the actions of the mayor in recent weeks had led to the difficult decision to request his resignation".

The reasons for the request were:

• The majority of councillors had lost confidence in the mayor

• The majority of councillors had lost trust in the mayor acting in the best interests of the community and council as a whole.

Mr Bell was 23 when he ousted six-term incumbent Tracy Hicks by just eight votes at October's local elections.

It was understood that since the election Mr Bell and Mr Parry had shared a frosty relationship.

At a behind-closed-doors extraordinary council meeting in March, the council noted the pair had been engaged in mediation since December.

They also noted the breakdown in their relationship and voted to appoint another elected member to act as a go-between.

Bell was also removed from the committee which oversees the performance of the chief executive.

Mr Bell has been approached for comment.