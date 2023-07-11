'Gorgeous inside and out': Tributes flow for hit-and-run victim

Cass Maguire died several weeks after being critically injured in a hit-and-run on Cable St in Wellington. Photo: Supplied

Friends, family and colleagues of a young Wellington mother who died weeks after being critically injured in a hit-and-run have poured out their love for her online, saying she was a beautiful person with a “heart of gold”.

Casidhe Maguire, known as Cass, died on Wednesday, about three weeks after being hit by a car on Cable St, near Te Papa, in the capital’s CBD.

A car hit her and another woman on June 18 at 12.06am. Both were taken to hospital - one in a critical condition, the other serious.

A 23-year-old man was charged on the same day the crash happened but police said further charges are now likely.

The man, who has interim name suppression, faces multiple charges, including failing to stop after a crash, driving while suspended, drink-driving causing injury and failing to stop for police.

He is accused of having a breath-alcohol level of 993mcg, nearly four times over the legal limit of 250mcg.

He is next due in court on July 20.

Maguire, 28, was formerly working as a senior project coordinator at the Ministry of Health.

Spokeswoman Louise Karageorge spoke of Maguire, saying “Cass was a really special person and a valued member of the team during her time with the Ministry of Health.

“She had many good friends at the ministry, and we have been working with them to support them through this tragedy.”

According to an online funeral notice, Maguire’s service will be held on Monday next week, followed by a private interment.

The notice said Maguire died surrounded by her loved ones.

“Cass was loved and will be dearly missed by her family,” it said.

Tributes left for her described her as “a gem of a lady” with “a good and kind heart and soul”.

In a message to Maguire’s young child, one friend said “your mum was beautiful, caring, funny, and touched many lives.

“Our prayers go out to her amazing partner, beautiful baby boy and all her family and friends,” another said.

“We will always remember your gorgeous smile, love for your boys and kind, caring nature.”

Loved ones described Maguire as having an “infectious laugh”, being talented with her art, and having a “heart of gold.

“Simply gorgeous inside and out.”

Her grandmother left a message, saying Maguire “brightened the room by her presence”.

“Life without her will never be the same.”

Sir Ashley Bloomfield also shared his sadness at Maguire’s death last week.

New Zealand’s former director general of health, who beamed into Kiwis’ living rooms for two years updating the nation on Covid-19, paid tribute in the weekend.

“Like everyone who knew Cass, I’m very saddened to hear this news,” he told the Herald on Sunday.