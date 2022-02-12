Saturday, 12 February 2022

Government extends Events Transition Support Scheme

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    About 8000 people attended the three-day outdoor music festival. Photo: Getty Images
    Gatherings are limited to 100 people under the red setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework, forcing widespread cancellations this summer. Photo: Getty Images
    The government has extended its insurance scheme to give large-scale events financial certainty for another year.

    In November it set aside more than $200 million for the Events Transition Support Scheme, which covers 90 percent of unrecoverable costs for live, in-person paid events for more than 5000 people.

    Gatherings are limited to 100 people under the red setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework, forcing widespread cancellations this summer.

    The scheme had been due to run until 3 April, but will now last until January 2023.

    Economic development minister Stuart Nash said eligible events under the extended support had to have been announced before 23 January 2022.

    There are some exceptions for festivals that have been going for at least three years, and tours.

    Events are also eligible if a lead artist or subject has to self-isolate suddenly.

    The scheme has also been extended to include business events with at least 200 attendees.

    "We only are underwriting costs, not profits," Nash said.

    "So event promoters have still got a little bit of skin in the game, but obviously the risk of losing 10 percent if they can't go ahead is a lot more palatable than the risk of losing 100 percent."

    New Zealand Events Association general manager Ségolène de Fontenay said for members, no events meant no income.

    "We're in the middle of the peak season with leisure events, and we also have the backlog of events that had to be cancelled last year during the Delta lockdown for four months."

    She was pleased the scheme was being extended, but said other schemes like the wage subsidy had been more helpful.

    RNZ

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter