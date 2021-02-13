Govt to fund public interest journalism

Media Minister Kris Faafoi says he wants journalists to hold him and other politicians to account.

He put his money where his mouth is yesterday, announcing a contestable $55 million fund to finance public interest journalism.

"We fundamentally understand the importance of a healthy fourth estate to keep people like us honest," Mr Faafoi - a former journalist - said at the launch of the fund, held at Allied Press in Dunedin.

"If the capability, the capacity of the media is eroded too far over time, then democracy doesn’t work, there is no accountability in decisions.

"We are open to criticism. We think this is an important investment in the fourth estate for the long-term health of democracy and if we didn’t do it I think it would be to the detriment of the country."

Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi announces $55million over three years to fund public interest journalism while in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

This financial year the fund would grant up to $10 million, followed by $25 million in 2021-22, and $20 million in 2022-23.

Mr Faafoi said the fund would be available to all media, from major companies to small local entities, Maori, Pacific and ethnic media, and coverage which received a grant would need to have a "sharing" element.

Mr Faafoi said that would likely mean the project would either be broadcast or available online.

The fund would be overseen by NZ On Air and was intended to support projects which filled a public interest service and would otherwise be at risk or not produced without the additional money.

NZ On Air already administers one journalism fund, the Local Democracy Reporting scheme, which employs 12 reporters in regional newsrooms to cover local issues.

Covid-19 and the public health messages carried by media before, during and after the lockdown period last year highlighted the important role the journalists played in providing up-to-date, independent and trusted information to the public, Mr Faafoi said.

"We want to ensure that kind of coverage is supported and developed across all community levels, where media operations have often cut back resources to reduce their costs.

"It is a cruel paradox that has not escaped anyone in the industry that at a time when the media is struggling that New Zealanders are relying on it more than ever."

Mr Faafoi said the funding, which was sourced from the Covid-19 recovery fund, would provide an opportunity for media organisations to consider adopting new models of doing business post-Covid.

Last year the Government provided several million dollars support to media companies, most of which went to broadcasters.

Further details of the new fund would be available late next month, with applications expected to open in April.

Otago Daily Times editor Barry Stewart said the announcement was welcome news.

"Grassroots public interest journalism has been at the heart of the Otago Daily Times’ coverage for 160 years.

"We will look with interest at how this fund can help us add even more value to our coverage, while at the same time retaining our independence and ability to hold those in power to account."

