Govt releases thousands of revealing Covid documents

Treasury and Inland Revenue Department officials shot down a proposal to give businesses a break from paying GST as they struggled with the impacts of Covid-19.

The suggestion is one of many contained in thousands of documents of official advice that has just been dumped by the Government.

The documents, about the national Covid-19 response, have been broken down into "alert Levels and restrictions", "border", "education", "health response", "housing", "income support measures", "offshore issues", "supporting the economy" and "wage subsidy and leave schemes".

The documents reveal top-level advice received by Ministers, draft policy plans and hundreds of reports spanning a period since early February.

One paper, written by the IRD in early March, outlined a number of potential tax measures the Government could undertake to ease the burden of Covid-19 on businesses.

The papers said officials were aware of some policy ideas whereby the obligation of businesses to pay GST was removed.

But the idea was shot down.

"Removing an obligation to pay GST will provide more benefit to unaffected taxpayers and no benefit to exporters or taxpayers getting refunds," the paper said.

"Inland Revenue and the Treasury strongly recommend that these sorts of measures are not implemented."

Officials said the idea was likely to create "significant administrative issues" and would be too complex to deliver within tight timeframes.

It also said it would be difficult to police compliance.

The report was prepared on March 5, when New Zealand had only three cases of Covid-19.

But even back then, Cabinet was considering a "range" of tax options that were able to be deployed, "given the likelihood that the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 outbreak may be longer and deeper than initially anticipated".

Another paper shows that Cabinet rejected the idea of allowing international students to come to New Zealand from China in early March because it would pull public health resources from the border and any outbreak response.

"Officials therefore do not recommend an exemption, given this opportunity cost," said the Cabinet minute, dated March 2, just days after New Zealand's first Covid-19 case.

In light of that first case, Cabinet decided to restrict entry into New Zealand from Iran in addition to measures already in place for non-New Zealanders arriving from China.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway was also invited to look at further border restrictions on non-Kiwi arrivals from "Italy and South Korea, particularly from the Daegu area, and to report back as soon as possible".

Ultimately those borders were not closed until March 20, when all non-New Zealanders were banned from entering the country.