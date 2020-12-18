Grace Millane's killer can keep his name secret - for now

Grace Millane. Photo: RNZ/YouTube

The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane has had his bid to overturn his conviction and sentence rejected by the Court of Appeal. However, he still cannot be named, after his last-ditch bid to the Supreme Court to keep his name secret.

The 28-year-old strangled Millane to death in his Auckland apartment on the eve of her 22nd birthday in December 2018.

He was found guilty of murder after a highly-publicised trial last year and later jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

The man took his case to the Court of Appeal in August - arguing he did not receive a fair trial and his jail sentence was too harsh.

The Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal against both his conviction and sentence.

He has already indicated he is likely to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Originally from Essex, Millane had been travelling in New Zealand on her OE when she disappeared from Auckland's CBD on the eve of her 22nd birthday.

Her family were quick to raise the alarm after birthday messages went unanswered and her father David Millane flew to New Zealand to join the search efforts a few days later.

The police were quick to identify the defendant as the last known person to have contact with her thanks to a wealth of CCTV cameras in the city that captured the pair's movements.

Millane had met the man on a Tinder date and spent an evening bar hopping through the city centre with him before going back to his apartment.

CCTV footage of the pair entering the CityLife apartment complex, the man's arm draped over her shoulder, at 9.40pm was the last time she was seen alive.

The man strangled Millane to death in his apartment that night before contorting her body into a suitcase, burying it in the Waitākere Ranges and then going on another Tinder date.

He also took seven explicit photographs of the young woman's body and searched for pornography on his phone as her body lay in his room.

Whether Milane consented to being strangled, and at what point she may have withdrawn consent, was the central issue at trial.

It was the Crown's case the man strangled Millane while the defence argued her death was accidental after the pair engaged in consensual choking during sex.

Both prosecution and defence camps called expert witnesses to attest to the time and force required to kill someone by strangulation.

The jury heard both sides agreed it would take at least 90 seconds, as a conservative estimate, and the person being strangled would lose consciousness at some point during this period.

The jury returned a guilty verdict; meaning it found the man recklessly murdered Millane by continuing to strangle her after she passed out.

Millane's parents David and Gillian sat through the evidence at trial and paid tribute to their daughter outside court after the jury's verdict.

"Grace was taken away from us in the most brutal fashion a year ago and our lives and family have been ripped apart. This will be with us for the rest of our lives.

"Grace was a beautiful, talented, loving daughter. Grace was our sunshine and she will be missed forever."

David Millane died last month.

He was diagnosed with cancer after returning to England following the High Court trial.