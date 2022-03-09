Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Grandmother disqualified after admitting to 'boy racer' charge

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A grandmother who appeared on a "boy racer" charge, was told by a judge he thought she would have grown out of that behaviour.

    Tania Black (35), beneficiary, of Southland, appeared in the Invercargill District Court for sentence yesterday after admitting sustaining loss of traction at Christchurch on November 11.

    Defence counsel Olivia Taylor said Black had moved to Southland to help her pregnant daughter and partner with their other child.

    Judge Russell Walker said Black also had $4800 of outstanding fines, all from infringement matters.

    "I thought you might have grown out of this."

    While she only had one previous conviction for careless driving the judge said she had an extensive demerit points history.

    Judge Walker ordered reparation of $675 and disqualified Black from driving for six months.

    karen.pasco@odt.co.nz

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter