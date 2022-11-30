Grass-eating dog tops list of unusual vet bills

A dog racked up about $4000 in vet bills after eating more than 1kg of grass that had to be removed from his stomach.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance has released its annual list of the most unusual pet insurance claims for 2022.

The Invercargill shorthaired pointer was taken to the vet for vomiting in August.

A kilogram of grass was removed from his stomach, at a cost of more than $4000, and the dog recovered.

A Labrador caused vet bills of $6820 after eating a blanket-tie, rope, tea towel and blanket.

Another needed surgery after eating the face off a cuddly toy, causing an obstruction that cost about $2000 in vet bills to clear.

An insurance claim was also received for a miniature schnauzer which needed treatment for hypothermia after falling into an effluent pond.

While most of the unusual claims were canine-related, a cat that suffered blistering to its mouth after it licked a driveway cleaning product off the ground also made the list.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance chief executive Anthony McPhail said some of the claims might be amusing but it could be stressful when pets became unwell.

In the last year, Southern Cross pet insurance paid out more than $22.76 million in claims for over 61,000 animals.

“Our pets can find themselves in some very unusual predicaments and those often result in some very expensive vet bills,” McPhail said.

“We hope that New Zealand’s pets live their best lives in 2023, and we’ll be there for our customers should they need to make a trip to the vet of an unusual kind.”