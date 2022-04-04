Monday, 4 April 2022

Grave error: Suspected tomb raiders actually BMX bandits

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police have rustled a pair of suspected grave robbers who turned out to be building a BMX jump.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police received calls from multiple members of the public advising that there were two men digging up graves in the Green Island Cemetery in Dunedin about 7pm on Sunday.

    Upon arrival at the cemetery, police located a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old with shovels, he said.

    The pair were making BMX jumps out of the dirt and were given advice around choosing a more appropriate place to be digging, Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

