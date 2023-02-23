Grave fears for East Coast deluge tomorrow and more floods for the north

There are fears of more flooding in parts of the North Island. Photo: NZ Herald

MetService is voicing grave concerns over how the worst-hit regions will cope with a 48-hour deluge teeming down on cyclone-devastated Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

And NIWA warns “converging winds could cause narrow corridors of intense rain with the possibility for some flooding” for Coromandel and Auckland tomorrow.

It says its high-resolution rainfall forecast indicates “locally heavy rain over Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Auckland and Coromandel on Friday afternoon and evening”.

A precautionary evacuation is underway for 64 homes in the Mangahauini River catchment and Tokomaru Bay township.

An orange heavy rain warning is in force for Hawke’s Bay and heavy rain watches for Auckland, Gisborne, Wairarapa, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

“MetService is concerned for vulnerable areas like Esk Valley and the Wairoa District, given that 150 to 200mm in those areas could have significant impacts given slash and silt through the area,” said meteorologist Amy Rossiter.

She said the forecaster said it held grave concerns for impacts given the already vulnerable terrain.

There is also a risk of thunderstorms for much of the upper North Island today and tomorrow, with the potential that some of these thunderstorms could be severe.

MetService has issued severe thunderstorm watches this afternoon for Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Hauraki Plains and Bay of Plenty from Te Puke westwards.

It warns downpours associated with the electrical storms could cause flash flooding and slips.

”People in these areas are advised to prepare as best they can in case of a downpour, although localised 40mm in an hour is a large amount of rain,” said Rossiter.

The flood-hit region’s Civil Defence today warned people to be prepared to evacuate and be wary of rivers and places where stopbanks had been damaged by the cyclone.

It comes as a fresh cyclone threat is looming in the Pacific that forecasters are keeping a close watch on.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said while it was still early days to talk about any potential impact on New Zealand there was a heightened risk of a cyclone forming next week.