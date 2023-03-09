Getty Images

It's the West Coasts' turn for heavy rain with the Great Alpine Highway No. 73 closed between Jacksons and Kumara on the West Coast.

Waka Kotahi is asking motorists to use the Lake Brunner road as a detour, with an update due around 6pm.

Mud and debris from a slip has covered the road after hundreds of lightning strikes, rain and thunder storms struck the area.

Minor slips have been reported near Greymouth with a heavy rain warning in place for Westland until 6 o’clock tonight.

Heavy rain is also expected for the Canterbury and Otago headwaters and lakes and the Buller and Nelson regions.