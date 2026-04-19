Green Party issues 'human catastrophe' warning in address

Chlöe Swarbrick delivers her 'State of the Planet' speech. Photos: RNZ/Mark Papalii

The Green Party is calling for a national plan to electrify homes, transport and industry with natural energy, as a response to the fuel crisis.

Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick have delivered their 'State of the Planet' speeches in Wellington.

The annual address is the Greens version of the sweeping 'State of the Nation' speeches delivered by leaders of other political parties.

First to speak, Davidson said the Middle East war was a human catastrophe and New Zealand's dependence on unpredictable global fossil fuel markets needed to end.

"What is happening in the Middle East is, first and foremost, a human catastrophe," she said. "Civilians are being killed and injured, livelihoods are being destroyed, international law is being broken.

"The warnings about fossil fuel dependence, about food sovereignty, about what happens when a small country ties its fate to extractive, corporate and ultimately unstable global systems... those were not abstract concerns. They are what families across this country are living through right now."

She said households were feeling the brunt of the fuel crisis's economic impacts.

"The cost of food, of energy, of rent keeps climbing, while wages stay flat. Communities that were already struggling are being hit hardest by rising price, by wars they did not start, by a global fossil-fuel economy that treats ordinary people as an afterthought.

"These crises do not sit apart from each other. This is not a theory, it is people struggling to cover the weekly shop."

Swarbrick spoke about the party's call for a National Electrification Plan to build energy security.

Marama Davidson delivers her 'State of the Planet' speech.

"We must electrify everything we can," she said. "We need homegrown, sustainable resilience in our energy system, powering everything we do.

"We don't need to depend on expensive fossil fuels hauled from the other side of the planet. We have everything we need here, at home.

"No-one is hoarding, attacking, or starting wars over sun, wind, water and geothermal energy. They don't come through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We can immediately harness the power of our sun to power our homes, schools, farms and marae."

She said such an electrification plan would cut household power bills and build energy security.

"There is no trade-off between fixing the cost of living, addressing the fossil-fuel crisis and climate crisis. They are the same problem, all driven by the same rules that prioritise profit over people and planet," Swarbrick said.

"We can lower the cost of living by rolling out rooftop solar and batteries for all homeowners, renters, marae, schools, farms."

The Green Party is also calling for the government to boost funding for public transport networks it had previously declined.

"It would have cost $150 million to expand the networks, just three quarters of just one of the subsidies the Luxon government is instead dishing out to support fossil-fuel dependence."

As for leaders' input on the global stage, Davidson said the Green Party believed New Zealand should take independent, principled stances.

"We believe in building an international rules-based order that protects the environment, upholds human rights and supports enduring peace-building work," she said.