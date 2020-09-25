Grieving friends burn rubber

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said they attended the event after it was reported to police at 4.30pm.
Police monitored the scene and spoke to those involved.
It was understood it was in relation to a funeral, she said.
It was not clear who had closed the road.
Mr Veitch died when a ute he was in left Ravensbourne Rd (State Highway 88), went through a fence early last Sunday, rolled and ended up on railway tracks.