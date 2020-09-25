Friday, 25 September 2020

Grieving friends burn rubber

    Mourners of motocross champion Grason Veitch (18), who died in a car crash last Sunday, gathered for burnouts at Odlins Pl, in Mosgiel, yesterday.

    A police spokeswoman said they attended the event after it was reported to police at 4.30pm.

    Police monitored the scene and spoke to those involved.

    It was understood it was in relation to a funeral, she said.

    PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

    An ODT photographer at the scene said friends took it in turns doing burnouts, and the road had been closed using road cones.

    It was not clear who had closed the road.

    Mr Veitch died when a ute he was in left Ravensbourne Rd (State Highway 88), went through a fence early last Sunday, rolled and ended up on railway tracks.

    Otago Daily Times

     

