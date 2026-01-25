Grieving mum remembers teen believed killed in landslide

Max Furse-Kee, 15, is one of the unaccounted for victims of the Mt Maunganui landslide. Photo: supplied

The mother of a 15-year-old boy killed in the Mount Maunganui landslide says he was an "incredible, kind and beautiful human being".

Max Furse-Kee, 15, and his girlfriend Sharon Maccanico, also 15, are among the six people unaccounted for following the landslide.

The slip came down at the Beachside Holiday Park about 9.30am on Thursday, smashing into campervans, tents, vehicles and an ablution block near the Mount Hot Pools.

Max's mother, Hannah Furse, released a statement today.

"My love for Max is impossible to explain, no words are big enough to describe this love or loss," she said.

"What I can say is from the moment I first looked at his beautiful blue eyes almost 16 years ago he had my whole heart, he was my sunshine."

Her son was an "incredible, kind, and beautiful human being.

"He was a wonderful son, a devoted big brother, grandson, nephew, friend, teammate, and boyfriend. He was such a good kid, and he is so deeply loved."

Furse-Kee was "incredibly close" to his family, his mother said.

"He brought so much joy, laughter, and light into our lives every single day. His incredible friends and his girlfriend meant the world to him, and the love, happiness, and sense of belonging they gave him brought him so much joy."

Furse said life without her son was "impossible to imagine".

"In truth, all of this feels impossible to imagine. We are endlessly proud of who he is and that he is ours."

Furse-Kee would have turned 16 this week.

"A 'milestone' birthday and something we were all looking forward to celebrating. Just days ago, my biggest fear was him getting his driver's licence.

"How I wish now that he could have experienced the joy of driving, and so many other moments that growing up brings. Our lives have changed so suddenly and so completely, we will never be the same."

The family wanted to thank those who had reached out with support.

"We also want to sincerely thank the entire team working at Mauao. We have been cared for with extraordinary kindness, compassion, and humanity. With tears in their eyes they have updated us, sat with us, fed us. They have searched for hours on end and continue to work tirelessly to bring our baby home to us.

"Our hearts are also with the families who are waiting for their loved ones with us. We share this grief with you, and we are holding you close in our thoughts during this unimaginably painful time.

"Max will always be loved, always be ours, and always be remembered. Love you 100 Max."

Four others were unaccounted for in the landslide, presumed killed, are Lisa Anne Maclennan, 50, from Morrinsville; Måns Loke Bernhardsson, 20, from Sweden; Jacqualine Suzanne Wheeler, 71, from Rotorua; and Susan Doreen Knowles, 71, from Ngongotaha.