Group caught jet boating near Wanaka

The Makarora River. Photo: Getty Images

Police say seven men from six separate bubbles were found jet boating by an officer who was patrolling along the Makarora River on Friday morning.

One of the men had travelled from Dunedin - a four hour drive.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said enforcement action would be taken against the men.

"Police has a low tolerance for deliberate breaches of the rules and will act quickly to enforcement if required."

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 23 people have been charged with a total of 27 offences nationwide as of 5pm Saturday.

Most of those arrests were the result of protest activity.

In the same time period, 65 people were issued with formal warnings.

Commissioner Coster said police had received a total of 4487 105-online breach notifications. 2550 were about a gathering, 1542 were about a business, and 395 were about a person.

Overall, he said police were pleased to see how well people were behaving across the country but there was a small number of people continuing to flout the rules.