Guilty verdict in Invercargill murder trial

    Azalia Wilson was killed in November 2019. Photo: Supplied
    The man accused of killing Azalia Wilson in Invercargill has today been found guilty of her murder by a jury.

    Samuel Moses Samson (33) has been on trial before Justice Gerald Nation in the High Court at Invercargill since March 8.

    After one and a-half hours of deliberation, a jury today found Samson guilty on a charge of murdering Azalia Wilson at the Bavarian Motel on November 17, 2019.

    A group of about about 50 family members and friends were in the public gallery and reacted emotionally when they heard the verdict, applauding the jurors.

    Before the verdict, the jury heard the summing-up of the case from Justice Gerald Nation which took about two hours.

    He reminded the jury about their duties and the concepts of prejudice and sympathy.

    Yesterday the Crown and defence teams made their closing statements.

    While the Crown’s case was Samson had killed Miss Wilson in a jealous rage, the defence claimed police focused on only one suspect and there were "huge failures" in the investigation.

    The jury heard from about 60 witnesses during 16 days of trial.

     

