Hamilton man hijacks ambulance after receiving treatment

The level of damage to the ambulance is unclear. Photo: St John NZ/file

A man receiving treatment from paramedics in Hamilton became "aggressive and threatening" and managed to hijack an ambulance from the crew who had fled the scene, before then crashing it into a nearby building.

The incident began shortly after 12.30pm in Ulster St in the Hamilton suburb of Whitiora where a man who was receiving treatment from paramedics was blocking their access and refusing to let them leave, a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The man then got into the driver’s seat and crashed the ambulance into a building a short distance away," the spokeswoman said.

Police arrested the man a short time later without incident, she said.

The 32-year-old is set to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Hato Hone St John confirmed one of its ambulances was involved in an incident in Hamilton at around 12:30pm today.

"Two ambulance officers were called to an address in Hamilton to attend to a patient. The patient became aggressive and threatening towards the ambulance crew," a St John spokesperson said.

"While the ambulance officers fled the scene on foot to a safe location, the patient gained access to the ambulance and crashed it into a nearby building."

St John said the ambulance has been taken off the road for repairs, and replaced with another vehicle.

"The ambulance officers involved are receiving support. Hato Hone St John takes the safety and well-being of its people very seriously and any assault or abuse against ambulance staff is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstance," a St John spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John is supporting Police with their investigation.