Heavy rain causing slips, flooding in Coromandel

This Niwa screenshot shows how the weather will be affecting the upper North Island around 5pm today. Photo: Niwa

There is widespread flooding, slips and power outages in the Coromandel as severe weather hits the region.

More than 100 homes are without power as Civil Defence staff and contractors this morning assess the initial damage wrought in the region by severe weather.

"We had quite a lot of impact last night," Thames Valley Civil Defence controller Garry Towler told Morning Report.

The eastern seaboard has been most affected, he said, and it was highly likely the entire eastern seaboard would close after high tide, he said.

"We've got widespread flooding, we've got a number of slips all the way from Hikuai all the way up to Whitianga. Widespread phone and power outages as well.

"The impact is quite dramatic in terms of what is still to come but also we've got to keep this in context because we had over 400mm of rain last week and there's just no capacity to absorb some of this stuff."

In Whitianga 136 properties in the town of Whenuakite have been without electricity since 2am today. The network company is investigating the cause of the outage.

The 309 Road was blocked by a slip on Tuesday morning. Photo: Supplied / Shanx Paarman

Several roads in Thames-Coromandel district have been closed because of the storm.

The council said large slips have closed the 309 Road near the waterworks and Colville Road near Amodeo Bay.

It was hoping to reopen Port Charles Wharf Road, which has been blocked by fallen trees since last week.

The council has also received reports of flooding, tree fall, and slips along various sections of State Highway 25.

As well as Coromandel, wide impact is also expected in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay as the weather front that was originally known as Cyclone Hale fans out across the island.

MetService issued severe weather warnings for Gisborne, Coromandel, Northland up to the Bay of Islands, Auckland including Great Barrier Island, and Hawke's Bay.

It forecast heavy rain, gale-force winds and storm surges. The rain is predicted to peak in most areas this afternoon.

In Tairāwhiti, between 200 and 250 millimetres of rain is expected through to 2am tomorrow, along with four to six metre swells.

Unpaved roads are closed, campers near the coast have headed home, and Tairāwhiti Civil Defence is asking people to check on their neighbours.

Gisborne District Council is urging extreme caution on the region's roads after several people were rescued when their vehicle became stuck in a flooded stream.

The council posted on social media that police and the fire service were called to help those trapped in the vehicle after severe weather hit last night.

Cyclone Hale is predicted to continue to lash Tairāwhiti and other areas of the North Island today.

Gisborne businesses are waiting to hear if unsealed roads will be reopened to trucks today.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence announced the 24-hour closure, which kicked in at 8pm yesterday, because of Cyclone Hale.

Forestry company Ernslaw One has backed the decision.

Regional manager Bill Wheeler said workers were meant to return from holiday yesterday, but that has now been delayed until Thursday.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management controller Ian Macdonald said his region was expecting heavy rains and strong winds from tonight.

Emergency services were co-ordinating preparations and residents should stay home during the worst of the weather, he said.