Heavy rain warning for upper South Is

Heavy rain and severe gales are forecast to batter the eastern and southern North Island, parts of Marlborough and North Canterbury in the South, as well as the Chatham Islands.

MetService has issued multiple orange heavy rain and strong wind warnings today, warning of dangerous conditions from this morning through to tomorrow evening.

In the North Island, Emergency Management in the Manawatu-Whanganui region warned there was likely to be flooding and landslips.

The council's spokesperson, Chay Hook, said people living in a warning area which regularly floods should be prepared to leave before waters rise and not wait for official evacuation orders.

An orange heavy rain warning is in force for Gisborne/Tairāwhiti south of Poverty Bay and Hawke's Bay, about and east of Wairoa, from 9am today until 5am tomorrow. Between 100mm and 150mm of rain is forecast, with peak intensities of 20 to 30mm per hour tonight and on Monday morning.

There is a moderate chance of the warning being upgraded to red, the highest alert level.

Parts of the country are being battered by heavy rain over the weekend. Photo: RNZ

Further south, Hawke's Bay south of Waipukurau, including the Ruahine Range and eastern hills from Cape Kidnappers southwards, is under an orange warning from noon today until 9am tomorrow.

MetService expected 100 to 160mm of rain, with intense bursts of 20 to 30mm per hour, especially overnight on Sunday.

Inland areas of Whanganui and Manawatū north of Marton, including Taihape, are covered by a warning from 6pm today until 2pm tomorrow, with 120 to 170mm of rain forecast and peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour.

A prolonged warning is also in place for eastern hills of Wellington, Wairarapa, the Tararua District and the Tararua Range from 3pm today until 7pm tomorrow. MetService says 140 to 180mm of rain is expected especially about eastern Wairarapa and the Tararua Range. Intensities of 20 to 25mm per hour are possible in elevated areas, particularly overnight.

A heavy rain watch will also in place in Hawke's Bay outside areas under rainfall warning from 5pm today till 5am tomorrow.

A watch will also be active in Wellington away from eastern hills from 7pm Sunday till 5pm Monday.

Kaikoura and Canterbury

In the South Island, an orange warning is in place for Kaikoura District and Canterbury north of Amberley from 8pm today until 9pm tomorrow, with 110 to 150 mm of rain expected. Peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour are possible in elevated areas.

MetService warned that streams and rivers may rise rapidly, with surface flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions were likely.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Banks Peninsula from midnight today until 6pm on Tuesday.

Damaging winds

Severe gales are also expected.

Wairarapa and the Tararua District are under an orange strong wind warning for the 12 hours from 6pm today, with southwesterly gusts reaching 130km/h in exposed places.

In Wellington and eastern Marlborough, north of Clarence, severe south to southwesterlies are forecast from 6pm today until 3pm on Monday, with damaging gusts of up to 130km/h in exposed areas.

Although winds are expected to ease during tomorrow afternoon, they may remain close to severe gale strength in some places until midnight.

Meanwhile, Gisborne/Tairāwhiti south of Poverty Bay, Hawke's Bay and Taihape face severe west to southwesterlies from 5pm today until 7am tomorrow, with coastal gusts also reaching 130km/h. There is a moderate chance this warning could be upgraded to red.

Gisborne and north of Poverty Bay are also under orange strong wind warning from midnight today till 7am tomorrow with severe gale northwesterlies gusting 120 km/h in exposed places.

A strong wind watch will be active in Taupo from 9pm today until 8am tomorrow and in Manawatu in the 12hours from 7pm today.

Strong wind watches will also be active in Whanganui, and Taihape west of State Highway 1, Horowhenua and Kapiti Coast, Marlborough away from the east coast and the Chatham Islands from Sunday evening and night until Monday.

MetService said damaging winds could bring down trees and powerlines, and make travel hazardous, particularly for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.