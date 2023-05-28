Heavy rain on way for parts of country

Forecasters are warning that Auckland and Northland are in for a wet and windy end to the weekend as another low-pressure system moves across the country.

MetService said the weather system was going to bring heavy rain to the top of both islands and Bay of Plenty.

Northlanders should brace for a night of rain as an orange heavy rain warning comes into force at 3pm today and lasts until 6am tomorrow.

The area is being told to expect thunderstorms, up to 80mm of rain and peak rainfall rates of up to 25mm an hour.

Auckland will also be under a heavy rain watch tonight. It is in place from 9pm through to midday on Monday. A few hours later, at midnight, a heavy rain watch will also come into play for Coromandel as the weather tracks across the country.

Northland and Auckland will also be under strong wind watches this evening.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for Bay of Plenty, about and west of Whakatāne including Rotorua, from 5am Monday through to 9pm the same day.

MetService said thunderstorms and up to 90mm of rain are possible for the area.

At 9am tomorrow, a orange heavy rain warning will also come into force for areas in the region east of Whakatane and Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay - thunderstorms are possible and there could be up to 140mm of rainfall about the ranges.

In the South Island, orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Tasman, west of Motueka, and Westland, south of Otira.

Tasman’s warning comes into effect at 2am tomorrow and will be in place for 15 hours while Westland’s comes into effect at 5am tomorrow but will be in place for 37 hours.

There are also heavy rain watches for Buller, Fiordland and Richmond and Bryant ranges.