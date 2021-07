A police spokeswoman said police were called to the Glencoe Highway, near the intersection of Waimumu Rd, at 9.30am. Photo: Getty Images

A helicopter has been called to a crash near Mataura.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the Glencoe Highway, near the intersection of Waimumu Rd, at 9.30am.

A car had gone off the road and rolled down a bank.

A helicopter had been called to the scene, she said.