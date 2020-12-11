Helicopter called to Wanaka crash

Emergency services at the scene of a crash near Wanaka. Photo: Mark Price

A helicopter was called to the scene of a serious crash near Wanaka this morning.

The two car crash is on SH6 next to the bridge across the Cardrona River just east of Wanaka.

The Otago Regional Rescue helicopter arrived just about 11am to assist emergency services.

A police spokeswoman said police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene at 10.33am.

There were reports of at least one person being trapped.

Meanwhile, earlier in the morning one person suffered what are believed to be minor injuries after a car collided with a truck in the Kawarau Gorge near Roaring Meg.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 9.09am.

The truck involved in the crash was initially blocking one lane.

The car left the road and stopped up against a bank.