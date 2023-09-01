'Help' message scratched in ground at West Coast lake

The message, right, seen in the sand at Lake Ahaura. Photo: NZ Police

A mysterious "help" sign scratched in the sand at a remote West Coast lake has police asking questions.

The message was spotted recently by someone in a helicopter flying over Lake Ahaura, in deep bush east of Greymouth.

Police said they were looking for any information about the sign.

"We are asking to hear from anyone who knows of parties having gone into that area recently," police said in a statement.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have written the message and who now (is) safe and well."

To report information, ring 105 and quote event number P055875858.