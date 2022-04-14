Helping mums be mums when they're needed most

Invercargill mother Renee Mackintosh with twin boys Luca (left) and Oliver, now 10 months old. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new Mother's Day campaign aims to help Ronald McDonald House South Island (RMHSI) continue its work allowing "mums to be mums".

RMHSI operations manager Sharon Cocker said the campaign was a timely reminder of the role Ronald McDonald House had in supporting families with children in hospital.

"By providing accommodation and daily necessities, we allow families with children in hospital to stay together and focus on what matters most for their child. That means often we enable mums to be mums, right when they are needed most."

The campaign encouraged supporters to make an online donation towards sponsorship of a colourful paper flower that would be used to decorate the walls at the organisation’s three facilities.

There is a Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch, Ronald McDonald family room in Christchurch Hospital and the Ronald McDonald family room in Southland Hospital.

The family fronting the campaign is the Mackintosh family of Invercargill.

Andrew and Renee Mackintosh and family were guests at the Ronald McDonald Family Room, Southland Hospital last year while twins Oliver and Luca received care in the neonatal unit.

Having two older children, Alfie (5) and Ruby (3), the family room played an integral part in keeping the family together when needed most.

Renee discovered the importance of having a comfortable space to spend time with family.

"When a child is in hospital unwell, a mother feels her child’s pain deeply.

"Until my stay at the family room, I didn’t understand the importance of having access to a homely, comfortable space . . . I really missed my older two children during this time, but I was able to see them everyday thanks to Ronald McDonald House." she said.