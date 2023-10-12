Hipkins heckled after casting vote

Labour leader Chris Hipkins casting his vote at the Mangere Arts Centre. Photo: Jason Oxenham

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has been aggressively heckled after casting his vote in Auckland with police having to step in.

Hipkins was leaving the Mangere Arts Centre when a man started shouting obscenities at him.

The man was taken aside by two police officers, with whom he continued an aggressive conversation long after Hipkins had left.

Before the outburst - and before he cast his vote - Hipkins optimistically told reporters "the late surge is on".

It comes as the NZ Herald’s final Poll of Polls shows the left bloc has no realistic path to power, and National and Act are likely going to need NZ First to form a Government.

There is a 99.8 per cent chance of National, Act, and NZ First being able to form a government after the election.

Take NZ First away and National and Act have just a 28.5 per cent chance of getting over the line.

The Poll of Polls still suggests there is a 0 per cent chance of Labour, the Greens, and Te Pāti Māori getting over the line, with the slight surge in the left bloc’s support failing to register.

By Chris Knox and Thomas Coughlan