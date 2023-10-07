Hipkins hits out as Labour gets poll boost

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says people have realised National’s tax policies are hollow, prompting a shift in the polls.

Hipkins, who is campaigning in Auckland today, declined to share his party's internal polling, but said the movement in the last week had been “positive”.

”People have realised the National’s tax policies are pretty hollow.”

He said Labour’s tax policies were the opposite and again mentioned the plan to remove GST from fruit and vegetables - despite saying not many people speak to him about it when he is out campaigning.

”A lot of people haven’t engaged with the specific policies, that’s what the campaign is about.”

He said it was “great to be back on the trail today” after his five-day spell in isolation this week with Covid-19 and intended to have a “very active” few days.

A week out from the general election on October 14, the latest New Zealand Herald poll shows Labour, Te Pāti Māori and the Greens would need Peters and NZ First to form a government.

It has Labour sitting at 26.8 per cent, the Greens at 12.3 per cent and Te Pāti Māori at 2.8 per cent.

National is at 35.8 per cent and Act at 10.6 per cent - meaning for a National/Act Government, they would need the support of Winston Peters’ NZ First - as would the bloc of Labour, Te Pāti Māori and the Greens.

However, the margins remain narrow. If NZ First just misses out on hitting 5 per cent, Act and National could comfortably form a government. If the result is close, voters may not find out who the government will be until after the final vote count on November 3.

Despite a small uptick for Labour in some polls, with just a week to go Labour’s only apparent chance at reclaiming the government benches would also require NZ First. In the poll of polls, there is now zero probability of Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori being able to form a government on election night – but a 63.5 per cent chance once NZ First is added.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins reiterated he won't be ringing NZ First's Winston Peters for support to form a government. Photo: NZ Herald

On Peters once again being in the position of kingmaker Hipkins said today: “The country is fed up by being held to ransom by Winston Peters so if you don’t want that to happen, give your vote to Labour.”

On Peters’ refusal to work with Labour, Hipkins said in turn he would not work with Peters.

”I have been very clear the Labour Party will not be working with him.”

Pressed on whether he would call Peters if he was one point shy of government, Hipkins stood strong, saying he would absolutely refuse to work with him in any way.

“As I’ve indicated all the way along, I’m not spending any time on a Plan B.”

He would not budge on a wealth tax, despite Te Pāti Māori and the Greens campaigning hard on it. ”It’s not our priority and we won’t be doing it”.

He said National and Act offered hollow promises and “bumper sticker slogans”.

”People are seeing what the National Party is offering, they’ve seen how hollow it is and now they’re gathering behind Labour. A lot can change in a matter of days.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins greets supporters in South Auckland today. Photo: NZ Herald

Out and about in Ōtara

Hipkins started a busy day of campaigning in Auckland with a bang, visiting an exuberant team of supporters in South Auckland.

Prior to the Prime Minister's arrival at the base of Panmure-Ōtāhuhu candidate Jenny Salesa in Ōtara, there was a vibrant dance circle in play with several Labour candidates from various Auckland electorates showing off their moves.

Botany candidate Kharag Singh was a fan favourite, as was Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Peeni Henare as he pulled a massive pūkana.

All candidates in attendance were convinced to have their time in the circle, apart from Willie Jackson, who was conveniently away when his name was called.

Hipkins arrived to raucous applause and walked through a guard of honour as he gave handshakes and hugs.

With mic in hand, Salesa told Hipkins and the crowd how her campaign team had knocked on “every door in the electorate” and said most people were loyal to Labour.

Hipkins cut a positive and energised figure, an impressive effort given he was only one day out of Covid isolation after experiencing his second bout.

Addressing the crowd, Hipkins was optimistic about next Saturday's election result, saying he expected to surprise people.

”I think the mood out there has changed in the last couple of days,” Hipkins said to loud cheers.

As dancing was a common theme of the event, Hipkins was repeatedly questioned by journalists whether he would join in.

The Labour leader gave a little shimmy as he walked with supporters to a nearby intersection for some sign-waving.

It was understood Labour’s strategy this week was to shore up its support in Labour strongholds.

The party was very popular with passing traffic. There was no obvious opposition from commuters, who weren’t afraid to test out their car horns.

”[It’s] good for the soul,” Hipkins said when asked if he was enjoying being in Ōtara.

Many of today’s events were geared towards thanking party supporters for their efforts so far and encouraging them to put in another big push for the last week of voting.

The general election will be held on Saturday, October 14, though early voting has begun.