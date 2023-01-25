Hipkins sworn in as Prime Minister

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand's 41st Prime Minister in a formal ceremony, describing the role as the "biggest responsibility of my life".

The Labour caucus elected former Covid-19 Response and Police Minister Hipkins as Prime Minister and Labour Party leader on Sunday following the surprise resignation of Jacinda Ardern who said she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country.

Earlier, hundreds gathered in the grounds of Parliament in Wellington as Ardern (42) left for the final time, hugging each of her MPs in turn, with many looking visibly emotional.

She then travelled to Government House, where she tendered her resignation to King Charles III's representative, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

Hipkins (44) and his deputy Carmel Sepuloni - the first person of Pacific Islander descent to hold the role - were then sworn in, in a ceremony lasting a few minutes.

“It feels pretty real now,” Hipkins told reporters after the ceremony concluded.

Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni (left) at Government House this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Family members joined MPs for the ceremony that began at 11.20am today.

Sitting at the ballroom table, Kiro asked Hipkins to confirm if he can lead the Government, which he did.

Kiro then signed the document appointing him as the new leader.

“That gives effect to your appointment as Prime Minister, congratulations Prime Minister Hipkins."

She also signed off appointing Hipkins as the Minister for National Security and Intelligence, before affirming Sepuloni as Deputy Prime Minister.

“My warmest congratulations to you both, I also want to acknowledge and congratulate all your families and supporters who are here today,” Kiro said.

“I very much look forward to working with you.”

Sepuloni wore Tongan and Samoan finery for special occasions - including a traditional fine mat around her body and a red ula fala, or pandanus necklace.

Kiro said the relationship between Prime Minister and the Governor-General was essential to New Zealand’s constitutional integrity and referenced the “challenges New Zealand faces on the domestic and international stage”.

Hipkins thanked Kiro, saying it was the “biggest responsibility of my life” and that he and Sepuloni took it very seriously. He said he looked forward to working with Kiro.

Sepuloni thanked Hipkins and Kiro, saying her appointment honoured her family and the Pasifika community.

Hipkins, who has so far refused to comment on his policies since being elected leader, will hold his first Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

His first post-Cabinet news conference was expected at 3.30pm.

Known as "Chippy", he is well-known to New Zealanders for his competence in tackling Covid-19, though he acknowledged some mistakes in handling the pandemic and faces a tough battle to retain power in the general election on October 14.

A 1News-Kantar poll released in December had Labour's support falling to 33% from 40% at the start of 2022, meaning Labour would not be able to form a majority even with traditional coalition partner the Green Party at 9%.

The opposition National Party has benefited from Labour's decline.

- Reuters and NZ Herald