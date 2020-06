This scene, on Corrigall Rd, Omakau, was just one of the picturesque but chilly locations. Photo: Alexia Johnston

Another morning of sub-zero temperatures and fog greeted many lower South Island residents today, bringing with it the makings of a hoar frost in some areas.

One area hit by the hard frost was Omakau, where residents woke to -3degC and a thick blanket of fog.

This scene, on Corrigall Rd, Omakau, was just one of the picturesque but chilly locations. Although, neighbouring town, Alexandra did not turn white this morning, it has struggled to get past 2degC this week.

There is hope today though, as MetService predicts the mercury will reach 9degC.