Homicide inquiry after Auckland shooting

Police have blocked Beatty St in the Auckland suburb of Otahuhu. Photo: NZ Herald

A person is dead after a shooting incident on a suburban Auckland street overnight.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the person died on Beatty St, Ōtāhuhu, early today.

Police were called to the scene about 2.15am. One person received critical injuries and died at the scene, Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, of the Counties Manukau CIB, said.

"We are speaking to witnesses and conducting a scene examination today. Beatty St remains cordoned off.

"Residents in the area can expect to see a continued police presence as we work to understand the circumstances and ensure the community's safety."

A person at the scene said inside the cordon at each end of the street are two further cordons. Five armed police officers are guarding parts of the scene and a specialist police search group has erected a gazebo.

A longtime resident of Beatty St, Rod Shaw, said there was a cordon at either end of Beatty St and police were focused on one house on the northern side of the street at the Baldwin St end.

"I have seen a detective car come down the street. It could be forensics," he said.

Shaw said he did not hear a thing during the night, saying as a resident of 49 years there had been few problems in the street.

The shooting comes amid a night of violence in Auckland.

Two people were taken to hospital with critical and serious injuries following two separate violent incidents overnight in the CBD.

A person was assaulted on Customs Street West about 11.45pm, and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Then at around 3.15am police were called after a fight broke out on Wyndham St. There are unconfirmed reports of a person having their head stomped.

"One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries, police are following lines of inquiry," a police spokeswoman said.

Police said in March that there has been a spike in violence in the central city - some provoked and some gang-related - and hotspots include the Viaduct, around Fort St and Karangahape Rd.

Inspector Scott Gemmell said at the time a lot of it was "fuelled by alcohol".