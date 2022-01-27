Thursday, 27 January 2022

Breaking News

Homicide investigation after critically injured baby dies

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police have launched a homicide investigation in Invercargill after the death of a five-week-old baby who was taken to hospital with critical injuries on Saturday.

    A police spokesperson said the baby was taken to Invercargill Hospital on Saturday morning and was subsequently transferred to Starship Hospital.

    The baby died of her injuries in Starship Hospital yesterday.

    Police said a homicide investigation was now underway in relation to how the baby received the injuries.

    Police were continuing to speak with residents of an Elizabeth St, Invercargill property, and no one else wascurrently being sought.

    Police's thoughts were with the baby's whānau.

    The family have requested privacy at this difficult time.

     

     

     

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter