Homicide investigation after death

Karen Gaylene White. Photo: Distinct Funerals

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 60-year-old Invercargill woman earlier this year.

Karen Gaylene White (nee Crossan) died in a property in Lake Hāwea in early March.

Detective Senior Sergeant Regan Boucher said a team of investigators was "working tirelessly" to determine what happened and requested privacy for the woman's family as the investigation continued.

"This is an extremely traumatic time for a family who have lost a daughter, mother, grandmother, wife and friend and we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family," Boucher said.

Police asked anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious in the Lake Hāwea area during late February or early March to call 105 and quote reference number 240308/6198.