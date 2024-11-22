Friday, 22 November 2024

Homicide investigation after death

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Karen Gaylene White. Photo: Distinct Funerals
    Karen Gaylene White. Photo: Distinct Funerals
    Police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 60-year-old Invercargill woman earlier this year.

    Karen Gaylene White (nee Crossan) died in a property in Lake Hāwea in early March.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Regan Boucher said a team of investigators was "working tirelessly" to determine what happened and requested privacy for the woman's family as the investigation continued.

    "This is an extremely traumatic time for a family who have lost a daughter, mother, grandmother, wife and friend and we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family," Boucher said.

    Police asked anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious in the Lake Hāwea area during late February or early March to call 105 and quote reference number 240308/6198.

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter