Homicide investigation after woman found dead in Christchurch

    Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in Christchurch yesterday.

    The woman, aged 37, was found deceased at her home in Addington on Saturday night, police said.

    A scene examination is under way at the Grove Rd property, and part of the road has been cordoned off.

    About 10.30pm last night a person at the scene said Grove Rd had been sealed off, with armed police and 10 vehicles attending the incident.

