Homicide investigation following death of man in Wairarapa

Fresh Choice in Featherston. Photo: screenshot/Google

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in South Wairarapa on Saturday.

A firearm was discharged at a vehicle exiting the carpark of a Fresh Choice supermarket on State Highway 2 in Featherston around 4pm.

A man was located in a vehicle in Carterton with an apparent gunshot wound, and has since died.

A second vehicle had fled the scene but was later intercepted by the police in Kaitoke.

Two people from that vehicle are now in custody, police said.

"The full extent of the two occupants' involvement is a focus of our investigation," Detective Inspector John Van De Heuvel said.

He said a scene examination will take place in Featherston over the coming days.

"We acknowledge this was a distressing incident for those who witnessed it and the wider community," he said.

"Police will have an increased presence in the community as we work to determine what led to the altercation, and who was involved."

Carterton Mayor Ron Mark confirmed to RNZ that police and ambulances were called to the town's Main Street to attend to a person in a vehicle with a gunshot wound who has subsequently died.

The incident was reported in Carterton near Pembroke Street as well as in Featherston near Daniell Street around 4pm.

Mark said that it seemed that the incident was targeted and did not pose a threat to the wider community.

"I'm very confident that the police will resolve this quite quickly."

He said the community wanted to know what was going on which he believed was understandable.

"Sirens, ambulances, police cars racing, road blocks, helicopters tend to cause a little bit of concern."

Mark told RNZ it would appear that the person was brought into Carterton in a vehicle "in the state that they were in".

State Highway 2 through Featherston and Carterton, and State Highway 2 at Kaitoke, have since reopened.

In a Facebook post, New World Carterton said the store was closed until further notice.

"Our apologies for any inconvenience caused. We will keep you updated as to when we can reopen."

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this event or has any information for the people involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 105 either online or over the phone.