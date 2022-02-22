Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Homicide investigation launched after death of man in Nelson

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot dead at a residential address in Nelson today.

    Police were called to a Washington Road property in Nelson around 1.15pm on Tuesday, following reports a person had been seriously injured.

    A St John ambulance and rapid response unit also responded to the incident at the same time.

    The Armed Offenders Squad were called to the scene as a precaution.

    Emergency services conducted CPR, but the man died at the scene.

    Police said enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and to identify those responsible.

    As part of Operation Fossa, police want to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident, or those involved.

    Anyone with information can phone 105 and quote file number 220222/7060. Information can be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter