Homicide victim died from injuries

Police at the scene in Lake Hawea. Photo: NZ Police

A woman killed at her Lake Hāwea property in March died from injuries sustained in a "significant assault", police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Regan Boucher this morning said police were following positive lines of inquiry around the death of 60-year-old Invercargill woman Karen White on March 8.

"We have confirmed the 60-year-old victim died as a result of injuries she sustained in a significant assault, and are speaking to a number of people who are assisting with enquiries."

He said police were back at the homicide scene yesterday with scientists from the ESR, completing further examinations.

Det Snr Sgt Boucher said he could not go into any more details about the examination or what was found.

He said they believed people in the community held important information about the killing "and we encourage those people to come forward".

Anyone with information was urged to contact police.

- 105, reference number 240308/6198, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- APL