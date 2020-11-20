Friday, 20 November 2020

Hotpool death: Man's body found submerged in thermal mud pool

    The body of a man was found in a thermal mud pool yesterday, police have confirmed.

    Police were advised just before 2.30pm yesterday that the body had been found submerged in a thermal mud pool near Hatupatu Drive, Rotorua.

    A spokeswoman said the man has been identified and there are no suspicious circumstances.

    A post mortem is expected to be carried out today and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

    Yesterday, a Rotorua Daily Post photographer saw a large police presence including at least eight police staff near a pool on the flats just off Hatupatu Drive.

    Several police vehicles were also at the scene as well as Fire and Emergency NZ.

