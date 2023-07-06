Housing should be a human right, says Commissioner

The Chief Human Rights Commissioner wants the Government to set up a housing watchdog because too many people are still living in cold, damp and mouldy homes.

The Human Rights Commission has released its final report after a two-year inquiry into housing in New Zealand.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said while multiple governments had agreed to binding international treaties, which included the right to decent housing, not enough had been done to improve people's living conditions.

"Later this year the Human Rights Commission will be reporting to the United Nations about the failings of the Government in relation to housing.

"But that form of accountability in the United Nations is very weak. What we need is forms of human rights accountability, including the right to a decent home, here in Aotearoa."

The commission wants to see legal recognition of that right within domestic law, as well as better accountability outside of the judiciary. That might look like a housing ombudsman or commissioner.

"That would place the right to a decent home for people and communities at the centre of the housing sector, and that is not happening at the moment."

Hunt gave the current government credit for initiatives such as the Healthy Homes Standards and the Housing Acceleration Fund, but said there was still a long way to go.

"What's become clear through this two-year inquiry is that successive governments have let all New Zealanders down, successive governments have not kept their human rights promises," he said.

"If there had been proper recognition of the right to a decent home some 20, 30 years ago in New Zealand, I very much doubt that the housing crisis would have arisen as it has."

The commission also recommended policymakers integrate the right to a decent home into their processes, and the appointment of human rights, te Tiriti o Waitangi, and equity officers within housing agencies.

"From a human rights perspective, the government must use its maximum available resources to address the housing crisis and to ensure this fundamental right is being realised in Aotearoa New Zealand. That obligation remains no matter who is in government."

The commission's final report includes advice for communities and individuals to hold the Government and private sector accountable, and for organisations and policymakers to ensure they uphold human rights and te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The commission's inquiry found housing affordability had significantly decreased over the last three decades, and there was a dramatic shortfall in accessible housing.

Many homes - particularly rental properties - were at risk of making people sick due to mould and dampness, and there were significant human rights breaches in the emergency housing system.

Young people, refugee and migrant families, Māori, Pasifika, single parents, elderly and disabled people were disproportionately affected.

A mindset shift towards seeing housing as a human right instead of a commodity was well overdue, Hunt said.

"It's not enough to just build our way out of the housing crisis. We need to ensure that dignity, whakamana tangata, is at the heart of our housing system."

Six recommendations

• Commit to legislative recognition of the right to a decent home, shaped by and giving effect to te Tiriti o Waitangi

• Integrate the right to a decent home into housing policy-making processes

• Appoint one or more human rights, Tiriti, and equity officers within our lead housing and housing policy agencies

• Fulfill the obligations set out in te Tiriti o Waitangi, including the obligation to recognise, respect, and support Māori tino rangatiratanga in respect of Māori housing

• Strengthen accountability and participation across the housing system – including through the establishment of effective constructive accountability mechanisms

• Implement effective accountability measures that adequately protect and enforce the right to a decent home for everyone, including renters and residents in emergency and transitional housing

- Source Human Right Commission