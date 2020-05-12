How supermarkets will run in alert level 2

Countdown supermarkets across the country will be returning to regular opening hours and will lift product limits when the country moves to alert level 2.

From Thursday, March 14, Countdown stores will return to some sort of normality but customers will notice some of the same restrictions in place that they saw in level 3.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to ensure physical distancing and strict hygiene measures.

There will still be a limit on the number of customers allowed in stores at any one time and customers will be encouraged to shop alone when possible.

Foodstuff - which owns New World, Pak'nSave, Four Square, Gilmour's and Trent's - said it will also continue with the same safety protocols it had in place during alert level 4 and 3 at its stores.

It will continue to maintain the heightened cleaning protocols, perspex protection screens and physical distancing.

Numbers in-store will continue to be managed to ensure both staff and customer safety.

Meanwhile, popular services like fresh flowers and Lotto will also be back in Countdown stores.