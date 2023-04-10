Hunt on after shots fired in central Dunedin

Armed police have swooped on a property a block away from a shooting in central Dunedin earlier today, but the search continues for two men.

Police are on the hunt for the men, who were wearing masks, after three shots were fired in a residential street late this morning.

Witnesses at the scene, at the intersection of Manor Place and Melville St, said they heard the shots about 11.10am.

Police arrived about five minutes later, cordoning off the intersection and taking statements from people.

One witness heard three shots and said he believed there had been a drive-by shooting or a similar incident. He saw a masked man driving a Subaru Legacy.

Another masked man came running across the road to the car.

"Presumably he was shooting at somebody," the witness said.

The pair then took off in the Subaru.

Heavily armed police outside a property in Carroll St this afternoon. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

About 3pm, members of the Armed Offenders Squad went to a property in Carroll St, near where the shots were heard, a police spokeswoman said.

However, police did not find the person they were searching for, or any items of interest, she said.

Armed police could be seen cordoning off Carroll St, between Melville St and Hope St while the Armed Offenders Squad worked.

Police at the scene of an alleged drive-by shooting at the corner of Manor Place and Melville St on Monday morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Three shell casings lying in Manor Place, downhill from the roundabout, had road cones placed over them by police, the witness said.

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured during the incident.

"Initial information suggests the incident involved parties known to each other, and at this stage police do not have concerns for the wider public," she said.

Cordons were in place while officers worked to establish what had occurred and locate the alleged offender, the spokeswoman said.

By Oscar Francis