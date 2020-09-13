Sunday, 13 September 2020

Hunt goes on for escaped murderer

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Katrina Epiha escaped while being returned to prison from hospital. Photo / Supplied
    Katrina Epiha escaped while being returned to prison from hospital. Photo / Supplied
    The police hunt for a convicted murderer who escaped while being returned to prison from hospital has entered its third day.

    Police said on Sunday morning the search for Katrina Epiha was continuing, and told The New Zealand Herald it would issue a statement about the hunt as soon as it could.

    Epiha is considered dangerous and members of the public have been told not to approach her.

    She has large and distinctive tattoos on her cheeks and was last seen running towards Gray Ave in Māngere, South Auckland, wearing a black long-sleeved top over a white shirt.

    The 22-year-old was also wearing grey track pants and light-pink-coloured running shoes.

    Epiha was convicted of fatally stabbing 32-year-old mother Alicia Maree Nathan, also known as Robinson, and threatening to kill another woman at an Avonhead property in August 2017.

    She was 19 at the time of the attack and sentenced to jail for at least 10 years as part of a murder life sentence last year.

     

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter