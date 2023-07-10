Ice swimmer airlifted in serious condition

The Blue Lake at St Bathans. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A woman competing in the international ice swimming open water champs at the Blue Lake, St Bathans, has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after she was seen struggling in the water by organisers.

Event director Susan Sherwen said a helicopter was called because the event was held in such a remote area.

Event officials noticed the stroke rate of a swimmer, who was performing very well, begin to drop.

As they continued to watch, her stroke rate kept dropping.

Event director Susan Sherwen. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

‘‘So they pulled her out of the water. At some stage she must have taken a mouthful of water . . . they came into the tent, they knew her lungs were a little bit wet, so they have called the helicopter as a precaution.’’

The competitor was checked out by paramedics on site and was doing fine, she said.

‘‘We know this is a dangerous sport, this is why we have paramedics here, this is why we have our IRBs (Inflatable Rescue Boats) out on the water, so that we can get them in really, really quickly if there is something that goes wrong,’’ Mrs Sherwen said.

Competitors who watched the event unfold were ‘‘shaken, but . . . OK’’.

She spoke with each one individually and they were all happy to carry on.

