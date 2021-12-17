'An icon': Joan Butcher farewelled

One of Dunedin's most colourful characters has been given a touching farewell.

A public service was held at Holy Name Dunedin North for Joan Butcher today.

Joan Butcher died in August. Photo: supplied

Ms Butcher died in Dunedin on August 29 at the age of 67. She had long-term health issues and battled alcohol addiction for many years.

A memorial could not be held until now due to Covid-19 restrictions and about 60 people attended the service.

Several speakers paid tribute to Ms Butcher, among them Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, who choked up as he discussed being asked to write an online tribute for her.

"I thought twice about saying yes because even after Joan had gone, I wanted her memory to be safe, and not vulnerable or exposed to the crueller elements of society.''

But he remembered the well-known photo of Ms Butcher holding the Ranfurly Shield aloft in the Octagon.

"I remembered that Joan truly was an icon of this city - and our icons deserved to be honoured.''

Because of Dunedin's nature as a university city, people from all over the globe had encountered Ms Butcher during their time here.

Many had posted online tributes or sent messages to Mr Hawkins following Ms Butcher's death.

Despite all of the pain she experienced in her life, Mr Hawkins said he hoped she felt even a fraction of the love and affection that was felt for her.

Many alluded to Ms Butcher's difficult life and childhood abuse, which saw her turn to alcohol and become a regular in Dunedin's court system.

But lawyer Anne Stevens, QC, recalled how meeting Ms Butcher and discovering her humour and self-awareness showed how appearances could be deceiving.

She said the most surprising thing about Ms Butcher was that she had died, as she had an "air of indestructibility''.

Many at the service were members of organisations who had helped care for Ms Butcher, including the Southern District Health Board.

Ms Butcher often spent time at Dunedin Hospital's emergency department.

Retired nurse Rosie Simpson described how nurses would care for Ms Butcher on their night shift, washing her clothes, giving her food and putting her up in a bed for the night before sending her on her way the next morning.

She would always write 'God bless you' on a napkin for the staff before leaving.

After the service, a procession made its way to All Saints' Church, amid a downpour, for the blessing of Ms Butcher's ashes.

